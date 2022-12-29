For the privatization of ITA Airways we will talk about it again in the new year. Any possibility of seeing the first real offer signed by Lufthansa on the government table by the end of this 2022 has diminished: a first agreement between the Treasury and the German carrier for minority entry into the Italian airline could at this point be signed in the second half of January, in just under a month then. As reiterated in recent days, Lufthansa will initially acquire 40% of ITA Airways, and then gradually increase its stake.

As for the timing, according to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, which cites government sources, the roadmap could change at any moment. In any case, at the moment the MEF is carefully and confidentially following the dossier relating to ITA Airways: the intention is to continue to proceed in an orderly manner, respecting the procedures and with the aim of maximizing the result envisaged by the DOCM. In the meantime, yesterday afternoon the board of directors of ITA was held, awaiting the decree in the Official Gazette which will immediately lead to Lufthansa’s expression of interest. Regarding the German carrier, the newspaper recalls that one of the objectives that will have to be pursued once it enters the capital of ITA will be to contain the expansion of low cost in a market like the Italian one which is worth 11 billion euros a year on national and international flights.

“The contraction of Alitalia, which has reincarnated in ITA, has made the Italian market much contested Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth commented. This has led to greater overlap between networks. An example: 55% of the routes operated by ITA today see direct competition from Ryanair”. A node which will have to be resolved very soon: however, an agreement between the parties is awaited first, we will talk about it again in mid-January 2023.