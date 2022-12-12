sweet, naive girl, candid, she told her parents tearful and compunged. “Do you remember that you told me about the little bees and the little flowers? Well, I want to tell you that last night the little bee stung me.”

Don Sinople declared at the party: “On my father’s side I come in a direct line from the Bourbons of Spain, and on my mother’s side my ancestry reaches the House of Austria.” A guest commented: “Well, what a tremendous pedigree you load!” “My lady,” Don Sinople fumed, “I assure you that I am perfectly sober.”

Father Arsilio he was confessing to one of his parishioners, from whom he had heard certain things. He asked severely: “Are you unfaithful to your husband?” The woman responded in a justifying tone: “Well, who else can you be unfaithful to, father?”

It has always been said that the expression “involuntary mistake” is incorrect, because in an intentionally committed mistake there is no mistake, but fraud, evil intention. I think there are those simulate mistake for that of “let’s see if it’s gum and paste”.

Your error is voluntary, then, cunning disguised as a mistake. To this species, I believe, belong the errors recognized by the deputies of Morena, and by López Obrador himself, in the electoral reform initiative sent by the President to the Chamber formerly called Baja what and what Now it deserves the qualifier of very low. Be careful, however, with this recognition, which can also be a simulation, a Trojan horse to slip other changes to the electoral legislation equally contrary to the law.

I once gave a conference for the workers of an electrical appliance factory, and they paid me for it with a freezer, a luxury item at that time for a modest home like my wife’s and mine. Our refrigerator was barely larger than a hotel room fridge.

That freezer still works. I offer it selflessly, completely free of charge, so that in the Senate they freeze for an indefinite period that presidential initiative that basically tends to make the INE disappear or turn it into an instrument at the service of the government, and not of the citizens. Be careful, I repeat, with involuntary errors. They tend to be quite voluntary.

The gorgeous blonde told her friend: “When Santa comes to my house on Christmas night he always comes down the chimney. I receive him covered only in a sheer, sheer negligee. He leaves me the presents, and when he leaves he has to go out the door.” the door, because I don’t know why he can’t get out through the chimney anymore”. Don Languidio arrived very sorry for his visit to the doctor. He told his wife: “The doctor told me that I have to give up half of my sex life.” The lady dryly asked: “And which half are you going to give up? The half you imagine or the half you talk about?”

Dona Ignavia, nouveau riche, went to Rome. She asked a friend: “Did you visit the Trevi Fountain?” She replied: “I didn’t know that Gloria had a source in Rome.” Two compadres entered a cornfield to steal corn. In order not to be discovered they covered themselves with a cow skin. They were hardly going to commit the theft when the compadre who was behind said with alarm to the one in front: “Compadre: the bull is coming, and it seems that he really believes that we are a cow.” “It doesn’t matter, compadre,” replied the other.

You entertain him back there, while I here ahead I steal the corn.” The gynecologist informed the patient who had introduced herself as Miss Trasminás: “You are pregnant.” “I can’t explain it, doctor,” she got confused. The only thing my boyfriend has done is look at me”. The doctor added: “Well, he must have a very penetrating look”. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

This friend of mine is so skeptical that he doubts even his skepticism.

However, he has a small image of the Virgin of Guadalupe on his work table. She says:

-It is the truest myth that we Mexicans have.

I grew up in devotion to the Guadalupana. In my parents’ house there was a beautiful image of the Virgin that they received as a wedding gift. Now I have it. The frame, carved in cedar wood, was the work of the Villa brothers, wise cabinetmakers from Saltilla, and is itself a work of art.

Before the storms of life, in the midst of the brokenness of the body or the spirit, let us hear the voice that comes to us from Tepeyac:

Am i not here, me that I’m your mother?

See you tomorrow!…

We recommend you read:

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. World Cup in Qatar.”.

I guess, I don’t know about you

that if money is imposed,

the next one, I think,

They are going to do it in Timbuktu.