The Kremlin rejects rumors of a general mobilization. But both politicians from Russia and observers of the Ukraine war have expressed their doubts.

MOSCOW – A member of the Russian government’s security committee is suggesting that Russia can only win the Ukraine war if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders another “general mobilization”. “There must be a general mobilization. We have to fight ‘against the whole world’, as the saying goes, and everyone has to feel that they belong to the country,” quotes the independent The Moscow Times Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet from the United Russia party, which is close to Putin.

The Russian MP and Sheremt’s party colleague Aleksandr Borodai also advocates mobilization. The Ukrainian politician and adviser to the Interior Ministry Anton Gerashenko published a video interview with Borodai via Twitter, including English subtitles, in which he spoke about the current situation and a general mobilization by Russia.

Russia: Ukraine war needs ‘maximum strength’ of Russian army

Borodai says in the video that Russia must find “maximum strength” in order to achieve a “quick and effective victory” in Ukraine. This is necessary to “discourage all enemies of Russia and the collective West”. Above all, this is to be understood in relation to the USA. Victory would dissuade these “enemies” from “messing” with Russia. This task is “serious and difficult”, so he does not rule out renewed mobilization. Moreover, he believes that this is the right step in the current situation in Russia, Borodai said.

The Kremlin has so far rejected all rumors that Putin could announce another wave of mobilization in the ongoing conflict. However, the UK Ministry of Defense recently noted that Russian media reports point to a “major military recruitment drive” by the authorities. Moscow’s goal is to recruit 400,000 additional soldiers.

Ukraine War: Russia Won’t Find 400,000 ‘Real Volunteers’

Sheremet’s latest call for a general mobilization comes ahead of an expected counter-offensive by Ukraine, which is expected to target Crimea. There is also a parallel to his public statements in September 2022, just a week before Putin announced a partial mobilization. “Without full mobilization, moving to a military base, including the economy, we will not get the right results,” Sheremet said, according to a report by the online newspaper News24 All Daily.

The UK Ministry of Defense, in an assessment of the Ukraine conflict, said Russia presented its recent recruitment drive as a campaign for volunteer, professional personnel, rather than a new, mandatory mobilization. According to the ministry, Russia will probably find it difficult to attract 400,000 “real volunteers”.

Russia: Electronic mobilization wave for Ukraine war now possible

A recent change in the law on the mobilization of soldiers could make these alleged plans much easier: President Putin signed a law last Friday (April 14) that will in future allow reservists to be informed by electronic call-up notification via a state online portal. Until now, notices of convocation had to be delivered personally.

According to the AFP, the mobilization of 300,000 reservists that Putin ordered in September 2022 was slow. Tens of thousands of Russians had fled abroad before being recruited. The new electronic conscription system is said to make it virtually impossible for conscripted citizens to leave the country.

War in Ukraine: Russia makes it almost impossible for recruits to leave the country

The law also allows the police to search citizens who have been called to bear arms. Tax offices, universities and other public institutions are now obliged to provide personal information about citizens eligible for mobilization.

Anyone who refuses to be called up should no longer be able to work as an entrepreneur or self-employed. Objectors are also to be denied access to loans, registering an apartment or registering a car in the future. The measures also affect Russians who have fled their country and are working from abroad. (na/afp)