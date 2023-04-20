Tiger Woods underwent surgery again this Wednesday to be operated on for plantar fasciitis in his right leg that forced him to withdraw from the last Augusta Masters. The 47-year-old 15-major champion left the first major of the season after being suspended due to rain on part of the third day of the tournament, when he had completed seven holes and was last in the standings among golfers who had past the cut, with nine over par. The statement issued by Tiger this Wednesday does not specify the recovery time, but it seems difficult that he can return in time to compete in the next Grand Slam event, the PGA Championship that takes place from May 18 to 21, and puts in questioned his contest in the other two greats of the course, the US Open and the British Open.

In Augusta, Tiger appeared aware that he could not compete at the highest level due to the consequences he has suffered since he almost lost his right leg in a traffic accident in February 2021. At the Masters, a video showing an obvious limp set off alarm bells a few hours before he announced his withdrawal.

“I appreciate just the fact that I can play. And to be in Augusta, which is such a special place in my heart. Much of my life has been spent here”, said Tiger, who in three years will already be able to join the veteran circuit. “I don’t play as many tournaments or practice as much as before. What I can do is very limited. But now the joy is different. I have been able to spend more time with my son and create our own memories. And share with him some things that I experienced with my father. The truth is that I am very lucky to have this leg, it is mine. Yes, it’s been altered and there are some irons in there, but it’s still mine. It’s hard and it always will be, I’ll never be the same. I understand”.

Tiger only played three tournaments last year after a blank 2021. In 2022 he was 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the British Open. This course had only participated before the Masters in the Genesis (45th). His future is up in the air again.

