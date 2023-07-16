Different personalities from the world of culture and politics wanted to pay tribute and say goodbye this Saturday to the famous cartoonist Francisco Ibáñez, creator of ‘Mortadelo y Filemón’ who died a few hours earlier at the age of 87 in Barcelona, ​​his hometown. Many of them also did so through the popular social network Twitter.

«You made life much more fun for several generations of this country. We grew up with the adventures of Mortadelo and Filemón, Pepe Gotera and Otilio, Sacarino, Rompetechos…”, wrote the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. For his part, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, said that he will be remembered “always” because “his work will be eternal.”

For her part, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, stated that “few creators […] they have left such a deep imprint on the cultural memory” of the country”. “It was biting and funny. We read it for pleasure and we will continue reading it because his work has left several generations with the gift of laughter and wit,” he added.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, also expressed his sadness at the death. «Many of us have grown up with the indelible memory of the mythical characters of Francisco Ibáñez and the comics that made us laugh so much. I am very saddened by the loss of him. All my love to his family,” he said.

From Catalonia, the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, referred to him as a “draftsman with boundless imagination and tenacity”. «Reference of humor and irony. Creator of a world that has marked many generations. Rest in peace, Francisco Ibáñez », he concluded.

“Mourning Children”



In the world of culture, personalities such as Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Andreu Buenafuente – «Hasta siempre maestro. Thank you for everything”, he wrote on social networks-, Maruja Torres or Santiago Segura have said goodbye to this historical reference of comics and comics.

Pérez-Reverte declared that with the death of Ibáñez “almost all of us who were children in Spain are in mourning”, while Buenafuente has expressed his gratitude to the cartoonist.