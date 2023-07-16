The child trafficking in the world it is a problem that affects many Latin American countries, among them are Peru, Mexico. Colombia and Haiti. Faced with this situation, cinema is no stranger to reality and, this 2023, two productions have released films that show in-depth details about the sexual exploitation of children.

“The Pampa” and “Sound of Freedom” They are feature films that have the same theme as the protagonist. The national film is directed by Dorian Fernández, a Peruvian producer. While, “Sound of Freedom” It features the Mexican Alejandro Monteverde as the lead, an American production that has been recommended by actor Mel Gibson.

“La pampa” denounced child trafficking in Peru

The premiere of the Peruvian film took place on June 29 in Peru. National movie theaters were packed on its first day of performance. “The Pampa” shows how in the rural areas of our country the child trafficking and their sexual exploitation as if it were something common.

Actors such as Fernando Bacilio, Oscar Carrillo, Gonzalo Molina, Mayella Lloclla, Luz Pinedo and Sylvia Majo appear in the production.

“La pampa”: official trailer of the Peruvian film

The producer of “The Pampa”Dorian Fernández, commented the following: “It is a grain of sand from Peru that shows a very close, raw problem and that is nothing more than a cry so that from here we can join this global discussion of trafficking and trafficking in children and adolescents, a cancer that all of society must pay attention to in order to banish it”.

“Sound of freedom”, the true story of Tim Ballard

For his part, “Sound of Freedom” is based on the true story of former HSI agent Timothy Ballard, who went on an expedition in Colombia and Haiti. The main goal for Ballard was always to find the children, as well as the users and traffickers. It was released on July 4 and caused a lot of controversy in Hollywood, although it broke with the box office.

It is not a coincidence for anyone that both productions have been launched at close dates. sexual exploitation and child trafficking it is a social problem that must be eradicated from the world. In this way, the world of cinema makes it known with both films.

“Sound of freedom”: official trailer in Spanish

