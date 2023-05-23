The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may end in the same way as the operation of the German troops in the Ardennes in 1944. This was stated on May 22 by senior adviser to the Atlantic Council, retired US military officer Harlan Ullman in an article for the publication The Hill.

“In December 1944, the desperate German army launched a counterattack against the advancing Anglo-American forces in Belgium. The shocked allies were at first thrown back, but then the weather conditions changed, which allowed the Allied aviation to disrupt the plans of the Wehrmacht, ”he specified.

As one of the authors of the “Shock and Awe” doctrine used in Iraq, Ulman expressed doubt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be able to repeat the success of the US military in Kuwait. According to him, Saddam Hussein’s troops were defeated in 100 hours, because they did not have sufficient training to withstand the onslaught of a more qualified army. The expert stressed that the alignment of forces in the Ukrainian conflict is completely different.

Earlier, on May 18, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that the West is placing too high stakes on the upcoming counteroffensive, Kyiv will have to pay a very high price for this military operation. According to him, the losses can be huge.

Since the information about the impending counter-offensive of Ukraine was confirmed, European countries, as well as the United States, began to actively increase military assistance to Kyiv. At the same time, due to increased pressure, some politicians believe that in the event of a defeat, the country will lose some of its “allies”.

On May 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that a failure could lead to a reduction in support for Kyiv. He also mentioned that the country has neither the intention nor sufficient weapons to strike at Russian territory during a counteroffensive.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.