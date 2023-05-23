admin3i

05/22/2023 – 23:50

Former journalist E. Jean Carroll, to whom Donald Trump was ordered to pay $5 million for a sexual assault dating back to 1996, sued the former American president again on Monday for defamation over statements made by the republican after the sentence against him.

“She’s crazy”, said Trump about E. Jean Carroll on the CNN TV network, the day after the unanimous sentence, dictated in New York, on the 9th, by a jury made up of nine citizens.

The candidate for the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections repeated on TV that he did not know the former journalist for the magazine “Elle” and called the subject an “invention”.

The new complaint is based on statements made by Trump “after the verdict, which show the extent of his malice towards Carroll”, said attorney Roberta Kaplan, whose client is aiming to “punish Trump and dissuade him from further acts”. defamation”, in addition to “dissuading others from doing the same”.

On the eve of the CNN broadcast, the jury found the former president (2017-2021) civilly liable for sexual assault against E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the fitting room of an underwear store in New York .

The jury also found Trump liable for defamation, per statements made in 2022, and ordered him to pay a total of $5 million to the victim, a decision which he appealed.

