Political Sciences asks Ayuso to remove the title of illustrious student of the Complutense due to her lack of funding for the university

A blow on the table against the honor that was granted to Isabel Díaz Ayuso in 2023. The Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology of the Complutense University of Madrid has demanded that the regional president be withdrawn from the title of illustrious student that was awarded to her last year, since the president was also a Journalism student in its classrooms. The request occurs at a turbulent time between the regional administration chaired by Ayuso and the Madrid public universities.

Recently, the six rectors of the community issued a joint petition to Sol to demand more funding. They denounced that their public resources have not stopped decreasing since 2009. The Faculty of Political Sciences of the UCM is also, precisely, where the movement was born among professors from which the main leaders who founded Podemos later emerged. The purple ones ended up becoming the antithesis of the project that Ayuso embodies.

Her appointment as an illustrious student caused controversy from the first minute. Several students and protesters gathered that day at the university to protest the award, and even another of the current students who were awarded along with Ayuso criticized in her speech having to share the stage with the Madrid leader of the PP. Now, late on Wednesday, the Faculty announces its latest decision in this regard, which was made after an agreement during the ordinary session of its academic board.

“We find it inexplicable that, with all the data and explanations provided, at a time of economic prosperity, the Government of the Community of Madrid continues with its economic plans, contributing an amount of public money that is still far from the minimum required by the Conference of Rectors of Madrid Universities (CRUMA)”, they explained in the released note.

The allocation allocated to the six public universities in the region (Complutense, Autonomous, Polytechnic, Alcalá, Rey Juan Carlos and Carlos III) in the 2025 General Budgets will increase by 4.2% compared to this year’s, which is translates into 47.3 million euros more. This percentage is higher than the 0.9% increase that had been initially budgeted, but it is far from the 18% demanded by the rectors of public universities.

The statement from the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology also includes the request that, “during the days of civic protest that are organized during 2025, non-recoverable academic activities are not carried out, in order to facilitate the attendance of the entire university community to these mobilizations.”

Mid-morning protests

This same Thursday at mid-morning there was a concentration of teachers and students in front of the Madrid Assembly called by the unions to request a multi-year financing plan that solves “the needs of the staff and the problems of general functioning.”

In addition, the Board has also asked the Rectorate of the UCM to officially request protection from the Government of Spain “in order to maintain the social function and autonomy guaranteed by the Constitution for universities and which is now at risk due to the decisions of the Madrid autonomous government.” “We finally urgently ask that the case be placed in the hands of the Ombudsman,” they added.