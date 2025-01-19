After beating Las Palmas (5-1), Carlo Ancelotti showed his most vindictive side in the press conference after the match, something unusual for the Italian. The Real Madrid coach ironically stated that he was “confused” after the duel and took pride in the victory: “I have heard over the last few days that we play very bad football and what I see is that we are leaders. I will continue studying to see who is wrong.”

The Madrid coach’s statements come after a turbulent week at the white club due to the heavy defeat against Barça in the Super Cup and the doubtful image the team left against Celta. ‘Carletto’ criticized some criticism received, since he highlighted that in his opinion he and his team are charged more harshly than against other teams in the same situation.

Despite this, the Italian praised that together with his team they are capable of “having the necessary balance to handle the good moments well and also the most difficult ones.” Of course, Carlo Ancelotti differed with the fans’ criticism: “The Bernabéu whistles hurt because it is a fan that is not happy, but that motivates. The attention they gave in the Cup was useful and the team has produced a good version.”

The attention that the fans gave us in the Cup was useful, the team has produced a good version.”

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





After this Sunday’s victory, the Real Madrid coach ruled out that this has been his most difficult week in charge of the white bench: “It has been complicated, as are all those in which you receive a blow. You have to be with the team and encourage it. “When you lose in the Classic, it is more difficult.”

Regarding Kylian Mbappé’s game, ‘Carletto’ admitted that he helped them a lot and assured that the Real Madrid ‘9’ is the “best center forward in the world”: “There were doubts about whether he could move in the central zone or put him on the left wing. The unchecking he has is unique and he takes advantage of it more in the central zone.”

Dani Ceballos also evaluated the match against the Canary Islands team before the media. The white midfielder took the opportunity to respond to Diego Pablo Simeone, who this week assured that the controversial referee decisions in the match against Celta are “episodes that have been happening for a hundred years”: “I think that Cholo has not passed the two finals he has played. lost against Real Madrid.”

Regarding the duel against Diego Martínez’s team, Ceballos noted that it was the “most complete match of the season.” In addition, he emphasized Kylian Mbappé: “I was devilish, it had been a long time since I had seen a player who made such a difference on the field of play.”

“Mbappé was devilish, it had been a long time since I had seen a player who made such a difference on the playing field.”

Dani CeballosReal Madrid player





For his part, the French forward spoke to Real Madrid TV. Mbappé was happy to be leaders: “It was a very important match because we knew what had happened yesterday with both Atlético and Barça. We started badly because we conceded after 40 seconds, but the reaction was very good.” Madrid’s ‘9’ stressed that right now they depend on themselves to win LaLiga.