A Polish priest who He denied help to the prostitute he had hired and who fell ill after ingesting drugs in the parish house, stated this Friday in a statement that his case has been publicized “to attack the Church.”

The events date back to the end of August, when Father Tomasz, parish priest of the sanctuary of the Virgin of the Angels in Dąbrowa Górnicza (south), organized a party at the parish residence in which several priests and a prostitute participated.

According to police sources, the attendees ingested drugs of various types and the man who was hired to provide sexual services lost consciousness, after which an ambulance went to the home, but once there, The priests prevented the nurses from entering and asked to take the patient out themselves.

Finally, the police arrived at the scene, medical assistance was provided to the unconscious man, and the incident received wide coverage in the media.

Shortly after the events, Father Tomasz was removed from his duties by the Church, had to leave his residence and will face an investigation headed by the bishop of Sosnowiec (south).

What does the letter say?

In a letter sent to the press from his vacation in Turkey, Father Tomasz blamed journalists for the scandal affecting him and said “question all media reports, especially those regarding the number of priests staying in my apartment“.

“I perceive all this as an obvious attack on the Church, including the clergy and believers, to humiliate its position, its tasks and its mission. I believe that, if something similar had happened to any person, who had a different profession, and not to a clergyman, there would have been no problem,” the priest wrote.

In statements reproduced this Friday by the Polish press, another priest who was a companion of Tomasz in the seminary He stated that he “speaks on behalf of a very large group of clergy who think it is time to stop pretending.” and assured that “a person who had a big problem with his sexuality and who should never have been ordained a priest is being made a scapegoat.”

