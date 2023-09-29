Blue Cross is having one of its worst tournaments in many years. The cement team is in the penultimate position in the Apertura 2023 table of the Liga MX after obtaining one victory, two draws and six losses.
With eight days left until the end of the competition, the Celeste Machine is very far from the classification positions and will have to have an almost perfect finish to aspire to the playoffs.
At the beginning of the week, Óscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez, sports director of the Machine, as well as team figures such as Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira and Juan Escobar sent a message to the fans and committed to getting out of the crisis they are in. the club.
A few hours before the Matchday 10 match between Atlético de San Luis, leader of Apertura 2023, and Cruz Azul, one of the figures of the Machine provided some interesting statements.
Willer Ditta, Cruz Azul’s reinforcement for the Apertura 2023, pointed out that the team must come out with everything against San Luis and that the margin for error is becoming smaller and smaller.
“We are working on that. We have no margin for error and we are focused on being able to correct. Try to make mistakes as little as possible and try to convert in order to try to add”
– Willer Ditta at TUDN
The Colombian defender acknowledged that the mistakes they have made throughout the tournament have cost them too dearly and that they have not only impacted them in terms of football, but also emotionally.
