From: Anna Laura Müller

Split

Activists from the “Last Generation” smeared the Chancellery with slogans. Now the police are also investigating one of their own officers.

Berlin – In front of the Federal Chancellery on Tuesday morning, a police operation during an action by climate activists of the “last generation” went awry. Around 70 demonstrators gathered in front of the Chancellery on Tuesday. The slogan “Olaf is lying”, referring to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s climate policy, was painted not only on posters, but also on the facade of the building.

Marion Fabian, spokeswoman for “Last Generation”, justified the action by saying that the Chancellor would claim that the government’s measures against the climate catastrophe were sufficient. She states the claim in a press release a “life-threatening lie.”

Investigations after a police officer attacked Klima-Kleberin

At the climate protest at the Federal Chancellery, uniformed police and plainclothes security forces intervened and sometimes used physical violence against the activists. In a video from the Berlin newspaper You can see a man in civilian clothes first pushing an activist to the ground and then using her paint brush to paint orange paint on her face. The climate group “Last Generation” also shared the video on its channel on X (formerly Twitter).

On Tuesday, the police initially denied this to the Berlin newspaperthat the person is a plainclothes police officer. She later announced that she was looking into the matter. On Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Berlin police confirmed at the request of IPPEN.MEDIAthat the man was a police officer for the state of Berlin.

The spokeswoman for the Berlin police stated that the responsible department of the State Criminal Police Office had now taken over the investigation of the case. “A criminal investigation was initiated against the officer on suspicion of bodily harm in office,” the spokeswoman said in writing. In the past there have been repeated attacks by emergency services against climate activists. In the spring, a video caused heated debates about allegations of police violence when breaking up sit-ins.

Attacks during climate protests: 26 investigations against climate gluers

In the case of an operation before the Chancellery, it now depends on the outcome of the criminal proceedings whether there will be disciplinary proceedings against the police officer. A spokeswoman also announced this at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA with. After the action, activists from the “Last Generation” were also investigated. According to police information, a total of 26 criminal investigations were initiated. 24 of them for damage to property, one for resisting law enforcement officers and one for physically attacking law enforcement officers.

During an action by the “Last Generation” the police were sometimes used violently. © Paul Zinken/DPA

The “Last Generation” climate activists recently blocked the Street of June 17th during a mass protest with more activists than ever before. And several Berlin landmarks have already been targeted by their color campaigns. Activists repeatedly end up in court because of this. Three of them were sentenced to several months in prison in the spring for blockade actions. (alm/dpa)