In the Guest of the day we speak with Sam Ochoa, a Colombian who lives in Acapulco and who had to leave her home after the chaos unleashed by the passage of Hurricane Otis. On October 25, in a matter of hours, the weather phenomenon went from being a tropical storm to a type 5 hurricane, taking the authorities off guard. In addition to the disasters caused by the hurricane, desperation gave way to looting and crime in the midst of the emergency.

#Guest #day #devastating #passage #Hurricane #Otis #Acapulco