Police The police continued to punish the detainee – the Helsinki police filed a criminal report

Police officers reported their colleagues’ misconduct to their supervisor.

Helsinki the police department has made a criminal report on its own police to the prosecutor’s office. The criminal report applies to New Year’s Eve events.

On New Year’s Eve, a police patrol arrested a person who fired at other people at fireworks in a public place in the center of Helsinki.

The person was caught after a short chase. The person resisted the police, which is why he was handcuffed.

However, the police who carried out the arrest continued to use force unnecessarily on the detainee. Other police officers present informed their supervisor. Helsinki police reported on the matter on Monday.

Police have been suspended from office and civil proceedings have been initiated, the deputy police chief said in a statement. Heikki Kopperoinen.

The prosecutor handles the investigation of suspected crimes committed by the police from preliminary investigation to trial.