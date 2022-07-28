The afternoon this this Wednesday in the Colonia Merced Balbuenaof the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, an assault on an older adult was recorded by a subject carrying a knife, but he ended up shot down by an element of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

These events occurred when troops were carrying out tours in the aforementioned area and received a call from the North Command and Control Center (C2) about a robbery alert at the intersection Ixnahualtongo and Cuitláhuac streets.

When they went to the site, a 77-year-old man informed them about a subject who threatened him with a sharp weapon to deprive him of his wallet and pointed to the probable person in charge who was running meters ahead.

The SSC officer intercepted him, but the alleged assailant resisted and in the struggle caused an injury to the policeman’s left hand, who, seeing his life at risk, fired a shot and injured the approximately 32-year-old subject.

However, moments later the man in question lost his life, so the area was cordoned off and emergency services were requested; Paramedics went to the scene to confirm the death of the aggressor.

For his part, the uniformed officer and the weapon in charge remained at the disposal of the agent of the Public Ministry, to define his legal situation, while the General Directorate of Internal Affairs took cognizance of the facts, to collaborate with the ministerial authorities in the investigations that derive from the case.