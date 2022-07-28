By mid-2022, about 47% of apartments on the New Moscow market for new buildings were sold in buildings at the initial stage of construction. The corresponding calculations were made by Metrium analysts on Thursday, July 28.

“In the second quarter of 2022, developers sold more than 12,000 apartments on the new-build market in New Moscow. Developers offered to purchase most of them to equity holders at the stage of excavation. The share of such apartments reached 47%, that is, almost half of the total volume of supply, ”Metrium told Izvestia.

In houses at the stage of construction of floors, developers sell 21% of the total share of apartments, and in buildings with finishing works – 18%. The smallest share of supply is for apartments in houses that have been commissioned – 14%.

Now there is the widest choice of apartments at the stage of excavation over the past two years – only 5.7 thousand. In April-June alone, their share increased by 20%, and compared to the same period in 2021 – by 33%.

In general, the supply of new housing in the capital from developers increased over the II quarter by 10%, to 12,000 apartments. This is the largest volume of supply since the second quarter of 2017, when 12.8 thousand apartments were on sale.

Anna Boim, Commercial Director of A101 Group of Companies, said that in June 2022, a large amount of new supply entered the TiNAO market – almost 200 thousand square meters. m of housing. This is almost four times more than in May this year, and 2.3 times more than in June 2021.

“The increase in supply is due, in particular, to the fact that projects entered the market in June that were not put on sale in the spring against the backdrop of market uncertainty,” she said.

At the same time, Metrium experts point out that the number of new building projects in New Moscow has practically not changed since 2020. Now there are sales in 32 complexes, and in the last two years the total indicator of their number varies from 31 to 32 new buildings.

The founder and co-owner of the Rodina Group, Vladimir Shchekin, noted that developers continued to put new buildings on sale, so the total volume of supply has grown significantly.

In May, Est-a-Tet analysts told Izvestiya that residential complexes in Moscow, which sell the most inexpensive apartments, are in the initial stages of construction. The cheapest apartment in the primary market of the capital was sold for 4.6 million rubles. The areas of budget lots are almost twice as large as those of budget apartments, but they are also compact – from 19.7 to 22.4 square meters. m.