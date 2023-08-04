Melissa Satta and Berrettini, Costa Smeralda caliente. And Matteo flies to Toronto

Berrettini-Satta, holidays in Sardinia between love and relaxation. The Roman tennis player recharges his batteries in view of the American tournaments: first at the Master 1000 in Toronto, then Cincinnati and finally it will be time for the Us Open (where he managed to reach the semifinal in 2019)

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, holidays in Sardinia. Matteo recharges the batteries for the Master 1000 in America

For Matteo Berrettini a little well-deserved rest after Wimbledon: an excellent level tournament after the physical problems that had held him back in the past months. The tennis player reached the round of 16 by winning matches against complicated opponents (Sonego, De Minaur and Zverev), then losing in the fourth round against the tournament winner Carlos Alcaraz (and taking the first set from him). Both Berrettini and Sinner took a break for a couple of weeks at the end of the Grand Slam on grass. “I agree with the choice they madethey had to make a preparation call for American cement which is very hard. For Sinner it was a completely logical choice. Berrettini had rushed back to Wimbledon, but hadn’t done adequate preparation,” said former tennis player and current Sky commentator Paolo Bertolucci in an interview with OA Sport.

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, the tennis player is ready for the American tournaments: we start with the Master 1000 in Toronto

Matteo Berrettini is ready for the season on American hard courts: Toronto, Cincinnati (double Master 1000) on the road leading to the US Open. Excellent opportunities to recover ground in the ATP rankings (where he is currently 38th in ranking).

And also for Melissa Satta days of relaxation in a 2023 that saw her as a protagonist on TV (Goal Deejay on Sky and also an episode of the GialappaShow of TV8-Sky, TV ratings champion in recent weeks)

Sports and gossip….

READ THE INTERVIEW Paperissima Sprint, Marcia Thereza: “The Seleçao made me cry, Neymar my number 10”

Subscribe to the newsletter

