Heracles’ joy about the point against FC Twente was overshadowed last night by the behavior of some of the home crowd. Vaclav Cerny even got a blow from a spectator during a disturbance. The police arrested the man – a 31-year-old Almeloër – not much later on suspicion of assault.

“The atmosphere belonged to a derby, but we have to get rid of those excesses,” said FC Twente coach Ron Jans. “It cannot be that Vaclav gets a blow and the goal net is pulled during the match. That is unheard of.”

In addition, beer was also frequently thrown. “I think they already do that on birthdays, because this doesn’t just happen at Heracles, of course,” says Jans. “I don’t have a problem with that beer,” said goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall. “But they should just let go with lighters and stuff like that, that’s really not possible. Those hard things, that shouldn’t be.”

Apologies

Heracles director Rob Toussaint offered Vaclav Cerny his apology after he was hit by an Almelo supporter. "This is really not possible and is a big stain on the evening. We will quickly find out who it was, we will of course not tolerate this", Toussaint reacted after the draw. "This cannot and must not be." The director immediately apologized to the player.

It was sometimes rough at Heracles against FC Twente. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



Detained

The Overijssel police announced shortly after the game that they had made three arrests around the derby. One person was arrested for throwing fireworks, the other for insulting agents and a 31-year-old Almeloër for hitting an FC Twente player. He is incarcerated on suspicion of assault.

The Heracles speaker had to act several times during the game. Referee Van der Eijk also threatened to stop the game. The penalty area was strewn with plastic 'beer glasses' in the first half. It was the first time in ages that the section behind the goal was again a standing stand. In previous games, it had become a seating area for safety reasons.



At FC Twente there was a lot of criticism of the young arbitrator afterwards. “He had no control at all,” said Ramiz Zerrouki. “It was also unusual that he added four minutes of injury time, while there should have been at least eight,” said Jans, who admitted that Heracles deserved the point.