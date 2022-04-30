A Texas border patrol vehicle next to the wall that separates the US from Mexico. / ep

EP Sunday, May 1, 2022, 00:03



Texas Governor Greg Abbott is considering declaring an “invasion” due to the growing arrival of migrants at the Mexican border with the United States. If this measure materializes, it would allow it to assume war powers and expand its powers, according to what the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ reported this Saturday.

Abbott could do so by appealing to the article of the US Constitution that states that their States cannot participate in a war, except when “they are actually invaded.”

The main lawyers for Abbott and for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have met to discuss the measure, which would put this southwestern state in a head-on clash with the federal government. The main reason is that with such a move state police could arrest and deport immigrants, the newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with these conversations.

National Guard



Abbott says he remains open to options, but has raised concerns about “unintended consequences” if no action is taken. The Texan governor has already mobilized thousands of National Guard troops to guard border posts and ordered security inspections of trucks coming from Mexico, causing an interruption in international trade.

In addition, Abbot has pushed for the construction of 20 miles (32 kilometers) of new border fencing. He has also designated state prisons for the internment of immigrants and paid for buses to take immigrants from Texas to Washington DC, the nation’s capital.