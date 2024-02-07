Starting price of 66,900 euros, production starting mid-year and first deliveries already in August. So the launch strategy for the Polestar 4 has been revealed, the new SUV Coupé announced as the fastest production car made to date by the Volvo-controlled company of the same name. Performance in hand, the Polestar 4 sprints from 0 to 100 in just 3.8 seconds thanks to its 400 kW power. Dual-motor and single-motor variants are available, with the latter featuring rear-wheel drive, while semi-active suspension is featured on the dual-motor version for an additional level of adjustment between comfort and performance dynamics. Wheel sizes range from 20 to 22 inches, with tires supplied by Pirelli and Michelin, depending on configuration.

Drums

A 100 kWh battery is installed in both long-range versions. The Long range Dual motor has, as we said, 400 kW, 686 Nm and a preliminary range target of up to 580 km WLTP. A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed, to maximize range and efficiency. The Long range Single motor version instead has a 200 kW and 343 Nm engine at the rear, with a preliminary target of up to 610 km WLTP autonomy. For both versions and for AC charging, a power of 200 kW DC and 22 kW is included. The charging lid is motorized. Bi-directional charging hardware is included, with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality coming later, allowing external devices to draw power from the car. A heat pump is installed as standard, allowing the car to use ambient heat while preconditioning the cabin and battery.

Design

The Polestar 4 design sees the continuation of key elements first shown by the Polestar Precept concept car. These include the elimination of the rear window, which enables a new type of immersive experience for rear occupants, and the separation of the twin-blade front headlights with the unique light signature, complemented by the logo with millimeter precision illumination from below. Aerodynamic efficiency is improved by the low front end, retractable door handles, flush windows, rear aerodynamic fins and optimized airflow around the rear light bar.

Interior

The overall length is 4,840 mm, the width is 2,139 mm and the height is 1,544 mm. Generous interior proportions are particularly evident in the rear seat, while the absence of a rear window allows the full-length glass roof to extend beyond the heads of rear passengers. A secondary screen for media and climate control is mounted between the front seats to allow monitoring of rear occupants. The rearview mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen that displays a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear-view camera, allowing for a very wide field of vision. The digital signal can be deactivated to allow the driver to see rear occupants if necessary.

Technology

In the Polestar 4, the infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform now uses a horizontally oriented 15.4-inch screen. With Google integrated, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, Polestar continues to offer a best-in-class connected experience. A Harman Kardon audio system is also available as an option with 12 speakers and a 1,400-watt hybrid one-channel amplifier. Two additional headrest speakers are added to each front seat with the optional Nappa Pack, bringing the total to 16. By default, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity is included.

“The introduction of Polestar 4 in all our markets during 2024 plays a crucial role in our success, enriching our model range,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “Polestar 4 conquers the premium performance class in the D-SUV segment. Polestar 4's innovative interpretation of an SUV coupe offers great interior space and a striking appearance.”