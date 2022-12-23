Twitter users said that Duda will drag Poland into the war, supporting Zelensky

Users Twitter criticized Polish President Andrzej Duda after his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and said that the head of state would drag the country into a war by supporting Ukraine.

The day before, Duda met with Zelensky and published a joint photo. “Meeting with the President of Ukraine was not only a great opportunity to send Christmas and New Year wishes to him, his family and Ukraine, but also gave me the opportunity to discuss strategic plans of action and cooperation for the coming 2023,” he wrote.

Commentators were outraged by the support provided to the Ukrainian leader. “No one like the president and PiS (Law and Justice Party) draws us into a war that is not ours,” @SzczurzyWibrys emphasized.

“You have learned nothing from history, it breaks my heart to see Poles being dragged into WW3,” added @AgentSerco.

Other users urged Duda to take care of the interests of the Poles, not the Ukrainians. “You were elected president of Poland and the Poles, and you must serve us, and not just talk about Ukrainians who cannot apologize for the fact that their rockets killed two of our citizens,” said @bartekbr27, referring to the incident in Przewoduv.

“Mr. President, please take care of the welfare of the Poles, because you are their president,” @chranson urged. “I believe that Mr. President will do everything for Ukraine to the last zloty,” said @nosferatukris.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Andrzej Duda on December 22. The heads of state discussed plans for the future, the Ukrainian leader thanked his Polish counterpart for his support.