At the two-day meeting that ended Friday, the Bank of Japan left unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 percent, and the 10-year government bond yield at around 0 percent.

It also left unchanged a reference range that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points up and down around the 0 percent target, and the fixed maximum of 1.0 percent set in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the Bank of Japan to maintain its monetary policy unchanged.

At its previous meeting in July, the Bank of Japan had eased control of the yield curve, in an unexpected move with wide-ranging repercussions.

Yield curve control is a long-term policy that sees the central bank target an interest rate, then buy and sell bonds as necessary to achieve that target. It is currently targeting a 0 percent yield on 10-year government bonds, with the aim of stimulating the Japanese economy, which has struggled for many years with declining inflation.

“The Japanese economy is likely to continue to recover moderately,” the Bank of Japan said in a statement, adding that inflation expectations showed renewed signs of rising.

In a statement on Friday, the Bank of Japan reiterated its pledge to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy “as long as necessary to maintain the (2 percent inflation) target in a stable manner.”

The Bank of Japan’s decision contradicts the decisions of the US and European central banks, which indicated in recent meetings their intention to keep borrowing costs high to curb inflation.

The Japanese central bank made no changes to its forward guidance, which maintained its pledge to “take additional easing measures without hesitation” – language that some market players believe may have been changed to take a more neutral tone.