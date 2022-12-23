Column | By reading books, you can push yourself into a bubble, and you have to make an effort to get rid of it

Regardless of the issue, trying to get outside the bubbles has the same difficulty: it’s very hard to find something that you don’t know exists.

When a man reaches a certain age, he is no longer interested in anything – except military history.

This sputtering hit me embarrassingly close at the beginning of the year, when I was researching what books I’ve read in previous years. My reading list consisted mostly of books written by men – a certain kind of quality literature, late 20th century history, detective stories, and sci-fi.

Apparently, even by reading books, you can drive yourself into a bubble. So many works are published that it is easy to stay in your own comfort zone. E-book services Storytel and Bookbeat also recommend more of what has been read before. No need to make an effort.

As a New Year’s resolution, I decided to expand my fiction reading list. I programmatically took on more young people, women, foreigners and added new genres for myself.

A few observations from outside my own bubble now after a year.

Autofiction, that scourge of our time. A lot of personal accounts are available, although the elaborate stories and childhood grievances are not always so special, especially if there is a lack of literary talent.

Feel good. I hadn’t read these good-natured, mostly female, life-changing stories before. At least now I understand why so many people read these. They are not as bloody as the detectives.

True crime. Not such a despicable villain that someone couldn’t make him into a heartwarming story. For the victims of crimes, the situation is embarrassing.

A lot I also came across some excellent works.

Tove Ditlevsen from Denmark Childhood was a disturbingly vivid depiction of the grim conditions in the poor areas of Copenhagen at the beginning of the 20th century. This is how you can live, and joy can be found in many different circumstances.

Swedish lawyer Sara Osman’s debut work Everything that was left unsaid describes a time almost a hundred years later in Sweden. The world has changed, but the basic formula of friendship and problems is the same. My understanding broadened, as I hadn’t realized this kind of aspect of the folk home before.

“ Even a well-read book can expand your own world.

Literary criticism is also read with slightly different eyes. Even a book that has received barks can, in some respects, open up one’s own world. It is so easy and cheap to start a book in the reading time service that you can take more risks.

Breaking the book bubble has improved my own reading. I think this life change will be permanent.

The author is HS’s director of journalistic development.