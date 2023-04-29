Saturday, April 29, 2023
Poland seized Russian school in Warsaw; Russia promised retaliation

April 29, 2023
in World
Poland seized Russian school in Warsaw; Russia promised retaliation


close

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Poland announced that the building will now belong to the city hall of the Polish capital.

Poland seized a building housing a Russian secondary school in Warsaw on Saturday, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported. “This building will now belong to the Warsaw City Hall“, spokesman for the ministry, Lukasz Jasina, told AFP.

In response, Russia on Saturday denounced an “illegal act” by Polish authorities who seized the building of a Russian secondary school in Warsaw and promised retaliation.

“It is an illegal act, an incursion into a diplomatic site,” declared the Russian ambassador in Warsaw, Sergei Andreiev, in a video released by the Russian public agency Ria Novosti. “Of course there will be an answer,” he warned.

The school will continue its activities

Poland announced on Saturday the seizure of the building of the Russian lyceum in Warsaw, which will now belong to the city council of the Polish capital.

The school will continue its activities in other premises of the Russian diplomatic mission and a good end of the school year for our children and the organization of exams will be guaranteed,” Andreiev said.

EFE

