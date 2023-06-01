the polish government will prohibit the entry, from midnight this Thursday and until further notice, of goods transport vehicles and trailers with Russian or Belarusian registration.

This measure is added to the inclusion last Monday of 20 companies and 381 people, 16 of them businessmen, on the list of those sanctioned by Warsaw due to their relationship with the Government of the Belarusian president, Aleksander Lukashenko, or for maintaining commercial relations with Belarus. .

In the order decreed by Poland, trailers are expressly mentioned as the object of this prohibition, to prevent the entry of trucks with Polish registration that transport trailers registered in Russia or Belarus, something that became a frequent practice to circumvent the blockade.

Last Friday, the Polish Minister of the Interior, Mariusz Kaminski, announced that his government would retaliate against Minsk, after learning that the leader of the Belarusian democratic opposition, Andrzej Poczobut, will have to serve an eight-year prison sentence for his political activities.

Poczobut, a journalist and historian of Polish originhas been imprisoned since March 2021, when a court in the Belarusian city of Grodno (west) found him guilty of “incitement to hatred”, carrying out “terrorist activities and rehabilitating Nazism” and “conspiring against the Government”.

The activist, who refused to ask for clemency, saw his appeal rejected in a closed-door hearing last Friday and chaired by Judge Igor Lubavitsky, decorated by Lukashenko for his severe sentences against dissidents.

(Keep reading: The Polish people who are used to hearing whispers of war.)

According to the Polish press, Poczobut’s relatives have been able to verify his great physical deterioration and have denounced the fact that he is being held in a maximum security centerisolated, with almost no contact with his lawyer and with a limited visitation regime.

The Polish government has demanded from Minsk the release of Poczobut and all the political dissidents who remain detained in Belarus, especially those belonging to the Polish minority, of some 200,000 people, who live in that country.

Poland and Belarus maintain tense relations They are going through a critical moment since, at the end of 2021, Warsaw accused Minsk of provoking a border migration crisis that the Polish government described as a “hybrid war” with the aim of destabilizing Poland and the European Union.

paper from poland

EFE

