World of cinema and television in mourning for the passing of a highly esteemed actor, who in recent years had taken part in highly successful productions both on the small and big screen. It’s about John Beasleywho was 79 years old and who, according to what has emerged so far, passed away due to complications of a disease that had affected his liver.

The news was disclosed on Tuesday and inevitably shook all cinema enthusiasts and television US and beyond.

John’s son took care of giving the sad announcement, Mike Beasleywho posted a beautiful photo of the two of them together on Facebook and accompanied it with a touching farewell letter. Here are his words:

Heck… we all know this is a part of life… but that doesn’t make it any easier. I lost my best friend today. They say you should never meet your heroes because they don’t reveal who you thought they were. This is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thanks for everything. I hope I made you proud. I love you more.

John Beasley’s career

Born June 26, 1943 a Omaha, in Nebraska, John Beasley did not start his acting career at a very young age. In fact, he worked for a long time on the railways, before starting to play his first roles.

In fact, his debut came in 1989, when he was 46 years old, in the film Crossfire by director David Prior.

On the big screen he starred in dozens of films. The most noteworthy roles are those interpreted in Fabric from Champions, Someone to Love, A Great Job, Friends Forever, The Apostle (directed and interpreted by the great Robert Duvall), At the Summit of Voltage, A Testa Alta and many others.

In a certain sense even greater the fame achieved by Jhon Beasley in the world of television and TV series.

He has in fact appeared in several episodes of globally successful television shows, such as Breaking from Heaven, CSI, Judging Amy. But also EverwoodThe Soul Man and most recently in an episode of The Mandalorian.