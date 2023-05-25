Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The resistance of Russian partisans is growing. A Polish general believes similar attacks will spread to Belarus.

Munich/Warsaw – Russian partisans have claimed responsibility for an attack in the Belgorod region on Russian territory. Fighting in the Russian border region caused chaos for two days. The attackers of the “Freedom for Russia” legion and the “Russian Volunteer Corps” militia were pushed back again. It is still being discussed whether Kiev can be linked to the attack.

So the resistance in Russia is there. Polish General Waldemar Skrzypczak expects it to spread to Belarus.

Poland expects resistance in Belarus: “Let’s prepare for an uprising”

The attack in Belograd shows that not all Russians support Vladimir Putin’s policies, Polish General Waldemar Skrzypczak said on the Gość Wydarzeń TV show Polsat News on Tuesday (May 23). “It is time for the Russian people to give up their allegiance to Putin, at least in part,” Skrzypczak said. He sees a signal in the attacks and hopes that it will spread faster.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (M). A Polish general assumes that resistance in Belarus will grow. © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

According to the general, such actions could soon take place in Belarus. “If the Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful, Belarusian citizens, who are part of the Ukrainian military’s potential, will not lay down their arms,” ​​Skrzypczak assesses the situation. He hopes that they will trigger an uprising in Belarus, because Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is said to be afraid of that. “Let’s prepare for an uprising in Belarus, because it will come,” stressed the Polish general.

Possible uprising against Lukashenko? – “Must be ready”

Should it come to that, he sees Poland in a clear role. “We must be ready to support the units that will conduct an operation against Lukashenko,” said Skrzypczak. “We have reasons to help them, just as we help Ukrainians,” he added. Skrzypczak is of the opinion that Lukashenko has no military capacity for such an uprising and that in such a case Russia – due to the tense situation in the Ukraine war – cannot rush to help either.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin also warned of a planned march and the overthrow of the Belarusian president. Russia and Belarus only strengthened their alliance a few weeks ago. (vk)