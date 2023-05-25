In Russia, they noticed an armored personnel carrier resembling the BTR-87

A new model of an armored personnel carrier (APC), which resembles the BTR-87, was noticed on the roads of Russia. to the one published in Telegram-channel “War History Weapons” photo of the machine noticed “Russian newspaper”.

The four-axle vehicle received a combat module BTR-82 with an automatic gun 2A72 of 30 mm caliber. The stern of the armored personnel carrier is similar to the back of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle.

The BTR-87 was first presented at the Army-2015 forum. The upgraded version of the BTR-82A received a new armored hull with a front engine compartment and a troop compartment in the stern. The BTR-87 was demonstrated with the BTR-82A combat module, which was supplemented with Kornet anti-tank guided missiles.

In April, RIA Novosti, citing a source, reported that state tests of wheeled combat vehicles on the unified Boomerang platform began in Russia, which are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

In December 2022, the press service of the Uralvagonzavod concern reported that the Armored Repair Plant had delivered upgraded BTR-82AMs to the Russian Ministry of Defense.