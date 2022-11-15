At least two people have died in the Polish town of Przewodow, in the province of Lublin, near the border with Ukraine, after the possible impact of two lost Russian missiles, according to local radio station Radio ZET. The first unofficial information provided by the station itself, the rockets could have hit several grain dryers in an area of ​​crops in the town where the victims would be working. Agents of the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Polish Army are already at the scene.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, has convened the National Security and Defense Committee of the Council of Ministers of an extraordinary nature, according to the government spokesman, Piotr Muller, on Twitter. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, has also summoned the highest state security body to analyze the incident.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak arrives at the National Security Office headquarters in Warsaw. /



efe



For their part, Pentagon sources have assured that, at the moment, they cannot confirm the Russian origin of the artifacts. “We are aware of press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have hit a location inside Poland near the Ukrainian border. I can tell you that we do not have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and we are investigating this further,” Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said.

Before the news broke, Marcin Lebiedowicz, a spokesman for the Hrubieszow Fire Brigade, some 35 kilometers north of Przewodow, had confirmed that the town had been the scene of explosions of unknown causes. “We have received a notification of an explosion in the drying yard. In fact, as soon as we arrived, we confirmed that something like this happened. Two people died on the spot. At the moment we are securing the scene and lighting the area of ​​the action”, he explained to Radio Lublin.