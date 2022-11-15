Check out Oriana Marzoli’s past on the web: this is how gieffina was before success

Oriana Marzoli is one of the new contestants of the Big Brother Vip. Thanks to her beauty and her physique to make anyone envious, gieffina has attracted everyone’s attention since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy. Over the last few hours, a shot from the past of the beautiful showgirl has appeared on the web, which appears completely different from how she is today.

Inside the house of Big Brother Vip Oriana Marzoli has not gone unnoticed not only for her beauty but also for her sparkling and lively character. There gieffina she is well known in Spain, where she has participated in many successful programs. Are you curious to find out what gieffina was like before becoming famous? Let’s find out together.

On her Instagram page, where she is very popular, Oriana Marzoli usually shares shots not only of her working life but also of her private life. Right on the Instagram page of the new competitor of Big Brother Vip there is one snap which has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of his followers.

The image in question dates back to about ten years ago and shows a very young Oriana Marzoli. From the photo it can be seen that the gieffina It hasn’t changed much over the years and has remained beautiful. Even today, therefore, Oriana continues to be one of the most envied characters.

Oriana Marzoli, her ex boyfriend is a well-known face on our TV

Oriana Marzoli has made a lot of talk about herself also for her numerous flirts. Among her ex-boyfriends, she ticks one who is a well-known face within Italian television. In fact, after the turbulent relationship with Tony Spina, the 30-year-old lived a love affair with Ivan Gonzalez. With the latter Oriana shared the experience in the reality show The Fuerte House. In the program the two indulged in passion although they had previously had a flirting.

Their love story it dates back some time. Now Oriana has made her single entry into the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. In light of this, the possibility cannot be ruled out that a new love could be born in the most spied on house in Italy. Meanwhile, the gieffina has already had some clash with some competitors.