The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) dropped by 0.09% in July, after a 0.10% drop in June, according to data released this Friday, 11, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ). With the result, the index accumulated an increase of 2.59% in the year. The rate in 12 months increased by 3.53%, compared to a rate of 3.00% up to June. The INPC measures the variation in prices for families with an income of one to five minimum wages and headed by wage earners.



