Granata took the lead in the 18th minute with Ikwuemesi who then served the ball to Tchaouna to double the lead in added time in the 1st half. In the 67th minute the 20-year-old French scored twice, Cabral closed the score at the end

Salernitana beats Sampdoria 4-0 and qualifies for the round of 16 where they will face Juve. Inzaghi reunites with his great friend Pirlo, with whom he won two Champions League finals, and brings his positive streak to three in as many matches after winning and drawing in the 2020-21 championship when he was coach of Benevento and Pirlo of Juve. Large turnover for the two world champions who choose the second goalkeeper (Costil and Ravaglia), the four-man defense and a completely revolutionized attack compared to the championship hierarchies: Salernitana places Tachouna and Botheim alongside the Nigerian Ikwuemesi; Samp instead with an attacking midfielder, Askildsen, behind the La Gumina-De Luca tandem.

Millennials double — Salernitana started off strongly, crushing Samp in their frontcourt in the first 10 minutes and shooting twice, in the 8th and 10th minutes with Botheim (low central) and Maggiore (high ball from a good position). Samp raises its head in the 13th minute with De Luca, served in the center of the area by La Gumina, who turns well and finds the deflection of Costil's foot. Salernitana passes in the 28th minute thanks to the first Italian goal by the twenty-two year old Nigerian Ikwuemesi who receives from Legowski with his back to the goal, turns and shoots. Gonzalez muffles the conclusion which however mocks Ravaglia. Inzaghi came close to doubling the score in the 35th minute, first with a shot from Botheim at the near post deflected for a corner by Ravaglia and with the same Norwegian placed at the far post on the corner, which he headed wide. Double the score in the first stoppage time with Tchaouna, who a minute earlier had had a goal disallowed for offside, served deep by Ikwuemesi on the right, an uncatchable left-footed shot to the near post; also for the Frenchman born in 2003 it is the first goal in Italy.

inzaghi poker — In the second half Samp managed to gain about twenty meters without worrying the home defense. Around the 65th minute, double substitution by Inzaghi who replaces two thirds of the attack by inserting Simy in place of Ikwuemesi and Cabral for Botheim. And he is the only one left on the field of the trident, Tchaouna, who in the 67th minute brings the Granata's goals to three, scoring a brace after an excellent personal action that began in his own half of the field, with a sprint to the right, a central strike and a stone with his left foot which slips low to the near post. At the end of the match, when the coaches give the starters space to get a few minutes in their legs in view of the difficult championship matches, respectively with Napoli and Palermo, the fourth goal arrives from the home team with Cabral who is served by a Simy backheel from the edge from the area, find the winning diagonal.