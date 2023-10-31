Ak Bars beat SKA with a score of 3:2 in the KHL regular season match

Kazan Ak Bars beat St. Petersburg SKA in a regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in St. Petersburg and ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the guests. Nikita Dynyak, Dmitry Yashkin and Dmitry Kagarlitsky scored for the Kazan team. Arseniy Gritsyuk and Vasily Glotov scored goals for the army team.

Next, Ak Bars will play away against Ufa’s Salavat Yulaev on November 2. The meeting will begin at 17:00 Moscow time. On the same day, SKA will play against Omsk Avangard at 19:30.

The current winner of the Gagarin Cup is CSKA. In the 2022/2023 season, the team won the trophy for the third time. The capital club defeated Ak Bars in a series of up to four wins with a score of 4:3. Previously, the army team won the Russian Championship in the 2018/2019 and 2021/2022 seasons.