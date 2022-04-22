the saga of Pokemon It is one of the best known in the world and has already expanded beyond video games. In Latin America their presence is quite prominent, however, their fans in the region are faced with a lack of localization in their titles. They do arrive in Spanish, but it is in its European variant.

For this reason, the fans have already made different requests to have a specific location for Latin America. In this way the players could enjoy their favorite titles of Pokemon in their own language and without idioms they do not know. After years, the pleas were heard.

Pokémon games will already have specific versions for Latin America

Through a statement Pokemon Company made his stance on the localization of his games known. In this they indicated that for them the fans are very important and they want them to be able to enjoy their content in the language they prefer. That is why they are committed to bringing the fun of this saga to everyone.

They added that they are constantly exploring ways to offer localized content. At the moment Pokemon Company is working on establishing when and how to expand the localization of its video games to new markets. One of these is the Latin America.

Although it is great news, it is intended more towards titles that will come beyond this year. The statement indicates that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They won’t feature this location yet, but later games will. We will have to wait a bit, but it seems that it is already a fact that we will have versions in Latin American Spanish.

Surely the reason why Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they will not count on it is due to its proximity. These adventures are planned for the end of 2022, so there will surely not be time to add a new language to them. Although surely the Latino fans of the franchise will be happy with the simple fact that they were heard. what do you think about this news? Tell us in the comments.

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.