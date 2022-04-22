Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane at intersections, whether they are organized with light signals or other intersections that require drivers when crossing to adhere to a specific lane.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector confirmed its keenness to prevent the abuses committed by some drivers at intersections through automatic control of drivers who are not committed to the mandatory lane at intersections and the application of Item No. 86 (Light Vehicle Failure to Commit to the Compulsory Route) of the fines schedule attached to Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 AD regarding traffic control rules and procedures, and the penalty for this violation is a fine of 400 dirhams.

