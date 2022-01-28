Two of them will arrive in February, and the third later in March. We also know the roles of each.

It is clear that after the success that has turned out to be Pokémon Unite, that the game would continue to receive content, and clearly, that means the arrival of more Pokémon. Recently, the official MOBA social media account launched a image that leaves clues about next 3 characters that will appear in the coming months, including their roles, release window, and an image.

The images are clues to the identity of each Pokémon“We already caught one of these rascals, but there are more on the horizon!”, pray the words used by the official account of the game. “Do not take off the view of new outlaws on their way to Aeos Island!”.

Thanks to the image, we know that the next two Pokémon will arrive in the game in February, with one being a balanced character, like Tsareena and Dragonite, and the other being a helper/support. The third will be available at March, and it will be an offensive Pokémon.

As for the images, it is very difficult to guess the identity of each one, because although we can rule out those already available in the MOBA, including the wild Pokémon on the map, we still have hundreds of potential fighters left who would fit very well in combat.

During the month of December, Pokémon Unite celebrated Christmas with an event full of rewards. Now, the MOBA has just been updated with the celebration of the lunar new year, which also comes loaded with gifts waiting for all players who connect in the coming weeks.

