Pokémon Unite welcomes from today the Pokémon Comfey Wreathgraceful and floral creature that floats on the Isle of Heos to collect flowers and join the ranks of Pokémon Support long-range, available to users today.

With its ability to bond with allies and use the flowers it has accumulated to power up its support moves, the Garland Pokémon is able to be of considerable importance in support for its teammates. You can get Comfey in exchange for 12,000 Heos Coins or 575 Heos Gems at the Lotta Unite Association. For the first seven days after Comfey is available, it can only be obtained in exchange for Heos Gems.

L’ability Comfey’s Primacure is based on gathering flowers: the creature gains a flower every time a certain amount of time passes, and gains four when it enters tall grass. He can own up to eight clubs. When Comfey uses Synthesis, Flower Heal, or Sweet Kiss, all her flowers are consumed and the effect of the move used is boosted. Additionally, Comfey’s movement speed increases when near an ally whose remaining HP is at half or less.

Comfey can bond with an ally when using Synthesis, Flower Healing, or Sweet Kiss. While Comfey is tethered, it cannot be hit and gradually recovers HP, and can remain tethered to an allied Pokémon until it is Knocked Out or until Comfey uses Unleash. When the ally it is linked to accumulates Heos energy beyond its maximum, Comfey receives the excess energy.

When the ally it is linked to scores a goal, Comfey also scores a goal with the same amount of energy. Every third Comfey’s basic attack becomes an empowered attack that gains him two flowers and deals damage. Among the creature’s special moves, we also find Whip, capable of attacking the enemy with an area of ​​effect with vines, in addition to the level 6 moves Magic Leaf, Grassy Lasso and various others, which make Comfey a really interesting Pokémon to have in your group.