Before collecting medals, Game Freak valued a belt ranking system similar to martial arts.

In just over two weeks we will be enjoying the last great adventure of the franchise of Game freak with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, promising to be an evolution for the saga, but the veteran saga does not stop surprising us with curiosities of its first strokes already ago more than 25 years. This time, it has to do with a rank system that was raised for Pokémon trainers.

Game Freak saw it as crueltySimilar to martial arts, coaches would get different belts of different colors, instead of the famous gym medals. It doesn’t seem like a far-fetched solution to represent the progress of our deliverers, except that Game Freak posed that these same belts served to whip our Pokémon.

The story has been published by the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming?, and comes from the exclusive book in Japan, ‘Game Freak: The Creative Group Rewrite the Rules in the World of Play’, written by Akihito tomisawa, developer at Game Freak. “The developers decided that humans should be ‘ranked’ as Pokémon trainers. The initial idea was that as the player’s Pokémon reached a certain level of strength, would win ‘belts’ like in martial arts“Tomisawa explains in the book.

Trainers’ belts would serve as a whip for Pokémon“Well if you get a belt, what if you could use it as a training whip? Like a red whip, a black whip or a yellow whip. “The developer explains that finally, they chose to pose Pokémon as a pet, “Your relationship with the player should be more friendly“So he ended up opting for the medals,”it was too cruel make the player whip their Pokémon, “Tomisawa said. Nintendo lifeAlthough the idea was scrapped, the original games feature many coaches who carry whip in their final design. Just yesterday we got to see the new animated video of the lovable Bidoof, and it’s really hard to imagine anyone willing to whip him with a belt.

