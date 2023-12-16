The Pokémon Company recently announced PokePark Kanto, a new Pokémon theme park located in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, The Pokémon Company has now filed European trademarks for “PokePark Kalos” and “PokePark Paldea”, which could indicate that The Pokémon Company plans to expand its theme park plans in Europe. Paldea and Kalos are heavily inspired by Spain and France respectively.

The information was shared on X from Serebii, portal dedicated to the Pokémon world. You can see the post below.

Serebii's post on X

Remember that trademark filings they do not necessarily indicate future plansand it's possible that The Pokémon Company is just claiming the trademarks to prevent another company from making a claim.