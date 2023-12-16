The Pokémon Company recently announced PokePark Kanto, a new Pokémon theme park located in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, The Pokémon Company has now filed European trademarks for “PokePark Kalos” and “PokePark Paldea”, which could indicate that The Pokémon Company plans to expand its theme park plans in Europe. Paldea and Kalos are heavily inspired by Spain and France respectively.
The information was shared on X from Serebii, portal dedicated to the Pokémon world. You can see the post below.
Remember that trademark filings they do not necessarily indicate future plansand it's possible that The Pokémon Company is just claiming the trademarks to prevent another company from making a claim.
PokéPark Kanto, what do we know?
The Pokémon Company announced the formation of a new company with Yomiuri Land Co. and The Yomiuri Shimbun, called PokePark KANTO LLC, to build a new theme park within Yomiuriland. Yomiuriland is billed as Tokyo's largest theme park, although this may be because other “Tokyo” parks are technically located outside of Tokyo.
PokePark Kanto is described as “a theme park where visitors can experience Pokémon in a lush natural setting through various events,” according to the press release.
Yomiuriland and The Pokémon Company have collaborated in the past, with the Pokémon WONDER attraction already present in the park. Path Pokémon WONDER it is a natural area where visitors can search for 50 species of Pokémon made of acorns and leaves.
Speaking instead of video games, we remind you that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Indigo Disc is available.
#Pokémon #theme #parks #coming #Europe #Nintendo #registers #PokéPark #trademarks
Leave a Reply