Schengen Area | Hungary blackmails Bulgaria – threatens to topple the country's Schengen hopes

Hungary threatens to veto Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area unless Bulgaria reverses its decision to levy a tax on Russian gas flowing through the country.

The news agency reports about it Reuters. The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the demand on Saturday.

“We have made it clear to the Bulgarians that if they threaten to endanger Hungary's energy supply, we will prevent them from joining the Schengen area,” said the country's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó.

According to Szijjártó, Hungary will not use its veto if Bulgaria refrains from taxing Russian natural gas.

Financial magazines Financial Times (FT) and Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Bulgaria plans to withdraw its tax decision in order not to derail the long-term plan to join Schengen.

Bulgaria has not yet taxed Russian gas, although the decision was already made in October. According to FT, Serbia, for example, has also criticized Bulgaria's decision.

Bloomberg, on the other hand, says that the Bulgarian government's plan is to cancel taxation until the EU-wide plan for its implementation is clear.

Schengen is the world's largest area of ​​free and passport-free travel in Europe. It includes more than twenty EU member states and four non-EU countries. Last year, the EU Commission proposed expanding the Schengen area not only to Bulgaria but also to Croatia and Romania.

Bulgarian the government decided in October to start collecting a tax on Russian gas. The purpose of the country was thus to limit the profits of the Russian gas company Gazprom.

Russian gas flows through Bulgaria to several Eastern European countries, including Hungary.

Bulgaria's decision immediately put Hungary on the back foot. The country characterized Bulgaria's decision as “hostile” and demanded that the EU investigate the decision.

Hungary has during the past week acted as an organized brake on the EU's decision-making.

On Friday, the country's prime minister Viktor Orbán blocked the leaders of the EU member states to agree on a 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine.

Negotiations about the support to Ukraine had been going on for months. With the exception of Orbán, all other leaders were ready to accept aid for cash-strapped Ukraine.

On the sidelines of an EU summit on Friday, Orbán's political adviser said that Hungary can only support Ukraine's aid package if EU countries release all EU aid due to Hungary, which has been frozen due to Hungary's violations of the rule of law.