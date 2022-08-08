Pokémon TCG premiered a new one paper from Charizardportrayed in a splendid artwork in the company of Dandel, the champion of the Pokémon League of Galar in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon TCG: Charizard’s new card

A few days after the announcement of the online exhibition of illustrations, the Pokémon TCG is therefore preparing to thrill the many fans of classic characters with a really interesting card, equipped with an attack value and a special ability of great impact.

“The bond of friendship burns strong with Charizard that you find in the Gallery of Sword and Shield Trainers – Lost Origin!”, Reads the official description.

“Dandel and Charizard have honed the Fighting Instinct ability, which allows you to look at the top three cards of your deck, add one to your hand, and discard the rest.”

“So team up with the Majestic Blaze attack, which deals 100 damage plus 50 for each Dandel card in your discard pile!”