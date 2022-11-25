The first started Teracristal Raid event from Pokémon Scarlet and Violetstarring one of the most loved Pokémon: Eevee. The event started today, Friday 25 November, and will continue until Sunday 27 November (00:59 on the night between 27 and 28), so take advantage of it while you can.

With Teracristal Raid events it will be easier to find certain species in raids or encounter Pokémon with specific and rare terapies, which is certainly useful.

The first is called “Spotlight on Eevee” and for the occasion the Pokémon will appear more often in raids and will have various therapies, such as Water, Fire and Grass. It is therefore an event not to be missed if you have not yet captured an Eevee specimen or if you want to stock up on various Theratipi and then associate them with the various “eeveelutions”.

Eevee with the Fire type

To participate in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to Internet and a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to play together with other players. In addition, you will need to meet the following conditions:

“To encounter Pokémon appearing in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poképortal News will download automatically if your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet.”

“You can also download the latest Poképortal News by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Poképortal, then Secret Gift, then Get Poképortal News. A paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is not required to receive the latest News from the Poképortal.“