Eight years. It lasted that long the study on two South Tyrolean colonies of two sister species of vespertilionid bats, to evaluate the dynamics of lyssavirus transmission, a family that has 17 species of viruses, including the rabies virus, most of them present in bats. Researchers from the National Reference Center for Rabies at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (Izs Ve) observed that the two colonies, located in buildings frequented by humans, reach “a high number of a few thousand individuals, which doubles after synchronous delivery in early summer”. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Sussex, Imperial College London, the University of Bologna and the Sterna Cooperative of Forlì, and published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society B’.

The colonies residing in the territory of the province of Bolzano were monitored at various times of the year during the breeding season, from 2015 to 2022, for a total of 27 observations. Serological, virological, demographic and ecological data were collected and generated which then allowed to evaluate the factors underlying the transmission of European bat lyssavirus 1 (Eblv1) in these animals and the differences observed within the same breeding season, and from year to year. The Eblv1 virus is not to be confused with the rabies virus, which instead does not circulate in Italy: in fact, Italy has been free from rabies since 2013.

So far, researchers have never found the EblV1 virus directly but only traces of its passage. “At the moment, in the face of evidence of viral circulation that we observe indirectly thanks to the presence of antibodies, we have never found positive subjects – says Paola De Benedictis, director of the National Reference Center and FAO for rabies of the IZS and co-author of the ‘item -. The hypothesis is therefore that the Eblv1 virus is transmitted only within bat populations, without this representing an imminent danger to other animals and humans.”.

The elaborated models indicate that the two colonies face seasonal epidemics driven by various factors. “The transmission of the virus in these colonies is initially favored by the presence of individuals, with poor immune memory, following hibernation, who crowd together in the attics of the buildings chosen by the colony – explains De Benedictis – The transmission increases exceptionally after giving birth synchronous since the doubling of the density of the colony (number of individuals in the same space) is also joined by the presence of newborns characterized by an immature immune system”.

The results obtained highlight the considerable effort made by the National Rabies Reference Center to understand the ecological factors underlying the circulation of pathogens, in order to develop more robust assessments on the risk of spillover from reservoir to occasional hosts, including humans . Lyssaviruses have the potential to cause rabies in mammals, which is why bats are under special surveillance.

“Surveillance and scientific research activities are fundamental for the prevention and control of infectious diseases – says the general manager Antonia Ricci – Over the years, the IZS Ve with the local Bolzano section has launched numerous collaborative projects with the Veterinary Service of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and the Veterinary Service of the South Tyrolean Health Authority, for the protection and health of farmed species in the Alpine areas and the conservation of wildlife”.