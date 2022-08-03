Government changes to labor rules also regulate contract suspension and telecommuting

In an empty session, the Senate approved this Wednesday (Aug. .

Published by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on March 25, the MP 1.109/2022 passed through Congress in this 1st week after recess. The Chamber approved the proposal on Tuesday (2.Aug), close to midnight. In this 4th, it passed the Senate with 51 votes in favor and 17 against.

The text rescues the flexibility of labor rules adopted by the government under the pretext of preserving jobs during the covid-19 pandemic. Opposition senators called the proposal “labor reform made by provisional measure”.

The state of public calamity in which the measures may take effect can be recognized at the federal, state, district or municipal level.

Among other changes brought by the proposal is the regulation of telework, also authorized for interns and apprentices. Remote work gained strength in some sectors during the pandemic as a way to contain the contamination of the coronavirus.

According to the government, the provisional measure allows employers to take actions to ensure the company’s operation and avoid layoffs in times of crisis.

Read the main points of amendment of labor laws: