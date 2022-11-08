Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon, but this last waiting period will see players dodging the leak (or not, it depends on your tastes). The information seems to circulate in so many ways and, even though The Pokémon Company is trying to limit the damage, there are some very creative leakers who are sharing the names of new Pokémon through alternative methods, such as Minecraft usernames.

If you don’t want to know what the names of the Pokémon are at the center of the most recent leaks on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, I recommend you do not continue beyond the image that we have placed below!

A trainer of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Between shared names through leaks, are included: Meowscara, Quaquaval, Clodsire, Arristocat, Idoliv and Frellibird. The names are in the English version, so there is a slight chance that there will be changes once in Italian.

Clodsire it could be the new evolution of Paldea’s Wooper, which seems to have also been shared through an image. Clodsire would be different from Quagsire: it would be more like a fish, according to what was reported, and it would be with its belly on the ground and all its legs resting on the ground. The other names, however, are not known and it is difficult to understand which Pokémon they are.

The leaker who shared this information had previously indicated Greavard, which was later confirmed by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company with an official trailer. This is the dog-style pokémon ghost, of which you have seen a trailer.

For now this is what we know. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available from November 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.