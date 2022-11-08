has finally arrived Sonic Frontiers to the video game market, with somewhat disparate comments regarding what this installment of the blue hedgehog is offering to the fanatic public. And while things are somewhat positive, many users have wondered if the version of switch runs decent compared to other devices.

To have a clearer certainty of performance, comparative videos have already begun to emerge, such as the one on the Youtube called gamexplainwhich shows us footage one by one of the version of PS5 and of Switch. With slightly marked differences, but they don’t really interrupt the gaming experience.

Here the video:

These are the data collected in the video:

– PS5: performance mode = 1080p 60fps

– PS5: Resolution mode = 4K 30fps

– Nintendo switch (docked and portable) = 720p 30fps

Remember that sonic frontiers Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: It’s a relief that Sonic Frontiers has delivered well, both in terms of decent performance for the Switch, as well as a game that fans are going to like. Hopefully SEGA’s streak remains stable with the next installments.