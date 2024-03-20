The Pokémon Company announces new ones Teracristal Raid For Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch.

This weekend it will be possible to challenge Mushroomfurious in Scarlet And Ironhand in Violet. Further details can be found below.

THIS WEEKEND CHALLENGE FURIOUSMUSHROOM IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND HANDMAN IN POKÉMON VIOLET From Friday 22 March 2024 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday 24 March 2024 at 23:59 UTC, Mushroomfurious will appear in Teracristal Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet And Ironhand will appear in Teracristal Raid battles in Pokémon Violet. These Pokémon will have different types, so prepare wisely before challenging them and try joining a Teracristal Raid battle hosted by Trainers playing the other version of the game to complete your Paradox Pokémon collection! Event program Friday, March 22, 2024 at 00:00 UTC until Saturday, March 24, 2024 11:59 PM UTC. Information regarding the Teracristal Raid Battles events To participate in the Teracristal Raid events, download the latest News from the Poképortale by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Poképortale, then Secret Gift and finally Receive News from the Poképortale. To receive the latest News from the Poképortale, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary.

You will be able to find 5-star Teracristal Raid Battles after completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. If you haven't completed the main story yet, you can still participate in these Teracristal Raid battles by joining other Trainers in Multiplayer mode. You can participate in Teracristal Raid Battles against Pokémon that do not appear in the version of the game you are playing by joining Teracristal Raid Battles hosted by a trainer with the opposite version of the game. To be able to participate in Teracristal Raids together with other Trainers via the Internet, a (paid) membership to Nintendo Switch Online is required. Terms and conditions of service apply. For more information, visit nintendo.it/ nintendoswitchonline. Teracristal Raid events will be held exclusively in the Paldea region. Stay up to date on all Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet game events here!

Source: The Pokémon Company