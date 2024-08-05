Niantic, in July 2024, celebrated the eighth anniversary of Pokémon GO with an illustration that apparently previewed what we could expect in the future for the game. And it seems that what is related to the Dynamax and Gigamax forms is what is on the way.

The art we mentioned earlier showed the three starter Pokémon from the Galar region, but especially Dynamax Wartortle. That was the first sign, and now another one is available.

This came in the form of a new update for Pokémon GOIf players search for a Special Pokémon, two new categories will appear. These lack descriptions, appearing only as ‘?’ and ‘???’.

We Recommend: Pokémon Sleep invites you to fall asleep early with a new concept video.

But the logos that show them reveal that they are related to Dynamax and Gigantamax. It’s pretty obvious that Niantic will add pocket monsters that have these abilities.

Fountain: Niantic.

One of the images that accompany this note allows us to appreciate the symbols and categories mentioned before that will arrive to Pokémon GOUnfortunately, it is not known when they will be active.

In that sense, the only thing to do is wait for information from the studio behind this mobile game. But it can certainly be used for Raids, as well as trainer battles.

Gosh I wonder what’s coming to Pokémon GO soon Why is this alive now? 😂 It even gives it away in history saying filter key dynamax and gigantamax respectively pic.twitter.com/wamJV83Ihu — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 5, 2024

There are those who believe that battles with Gigantamax forms will be handled in a similar way to Mega Evolutions in Pokémon GOOf course, this is just speculation and we’ll have to wait for Niantic to reveal full details.

Fountain: Twitter.

In the case of Pokémon Sword & Shield Its use is limited to Power Spots. This is not the only news of the franchise that is attracting attention. There are several news about Pokémon TCG, and a Fuecoco gift for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.