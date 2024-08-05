Stop at least for now the record heat and sultry that has tightened Italy in its grip due to the African anticyclone. Accomplice the bad weather in various areas of the Peninsula, the heat seems to be loosening its grip at the beginning of this week, with three consecutive days without a red dot: yesterday, today Tuesday 6 August and tomorrow.

No city with risk level 3, the maximum alert level for heat waves, according to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health on the 27 monitored provincial capitals. After yesterday, where the yellow dots (alert 1) dominated, followed by the green ones (zero risk), today and tomorrow some orange dots appear againrisk level 2. Today, Tuesday 6 August, it will affect 4 cities (Bolzano, Brescia, Florence and Perugia) and tomorrow the cities will become 6: Brescia, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia and Rome. Today the Capital is in yellow.